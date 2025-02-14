In January, annual inflation rate in Lithuania at 3.6%

Prices for consumer goods and services regulated by State and municipal authorities as well as market prices increased by 1.8 percent.

In January 2025, against December 2024, food products and non-alcoholic beverages went up in price by 2.2 percent. The largest price rise was observed for chocolate and cocoa-based dessert preparations, flour, nuts, cocoa and powdered chocolate, frozen seafood, while price drop – for fresh and chilled seafood, cereal flakes, fine white sugar, baby food, champignons. Price change was also recorded for some fruit and vegetables: the largest price growth was observed for broccoli, long cucumbers, head lettuce, sweet paprika, melons, while price drop – for mango, grapefruit, pears, avocado.