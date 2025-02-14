In January, annual inflation rate in Lithuania at 3.6%

Prices for consumer goods increased by 2.4 percent, those for consumer services – 0.3 percent.
Prices for consumer goods and services regulated by State and municipal authorities as well as market prices increased by 1.8 percent.
In January 2025, against December 2024, food products and non-alcoholic beverages went up in price by 2.2 percent. The largest price rise was observed for chocolate and cocoa-based dessert preparations, flour, nuts, cocoa and powdered chocolate, frozen seafood, while price drop – for fresh and chilled seafood, cereal flakes, fine white sugar, baby food, champignons. Price change was also recorded for some fruit and vegetables: the largest price growth was observed for broccoli, long cucumbers, head lettuce, sweet paprika, melons, while price drop – for mango, grapefruit, pears, avocado.
Prices of transport goods and services grew by 3.2 percent. The change was determined by an increase in prices for diesel fuel (12 percent), liquefied gas for cars (8.2 percent), petrol (6.3 percent) due to the increased rate of excise duty applied since the beginning of the year. Passenger transport by air services dropped in price by 22.2 percent.
Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels and goods services increased by 3.2 percent. The largest price rise was observed for natural gas (14.7 percent), liquefied fuel (8.7 percent), solid fuel (6.8 percent), heat energy (3.4 percent), maintenance and repair of the dwelling (2.6 percent).
The overall price change of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products (prices increased by 4.7 percent) was influenced by the higher excise duty rate applied since 1 January 2025. Prices for spirits grew by 8.2, beer – 5.8, wine and wine products – 4.4, and tobacco products – 1.4 percent.
Due to seasonal discounts, prices for clothing and footwear decreased by 7.5 percent. Prices for clothes and other articles of clothing dropped by 10.1, footwear – 1.8 percent.
In January 2025, annual (January 2025, against January 2024) inflation rate stood at 3.6 percent. Annual inflation was mainly influenced by an increase in prices for fuels and lubricants, heat energy, catering services of restaurants, cafés and the like, tobacco products, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, package holidays, medical services, spirits, pharmaceuticals, as well as by a decrease in prices for electricity, gas, clothing.
Over the month, prices for consumer goods increased by 2.6 percent, those for consumer services – 6 percent.
Over a year, prices for consumer goods and services regulated by State and municipal authorities increased by 2.2 percent, market prices – by 3.9 percent.