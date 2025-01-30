In December 2024, Lithuanian residents increased their savings and borrowing

Loans granted by credit institutions to Lithuanian non-financial corporations grew by 2.2%, whereas those to households increased by 0.7%. Interest rates on loans for house purchase granted to Lithuanian households slightly decreased, but those on loans for consumption and other purposes went up. Interest rates on loans granted to Lithuanian non-financial corporations fell, while those granted to households increased. Interest rates on deposits of Lithuanian households and non-financial corporations recorded a decrease.
Deposits of Lithuanian residents with credit institutions rose by €898.4 million, or 2.1%, over the month (their annual growth rate was 9.1%). Deposits of households and non-financial corporations increased by €1.3 billion (5.1%) and €91.4 million (0.8%) respectively (their annual growth rates stood at 12.1% and -0.4% respectively). At the end of the month, household and non-financial corporation deposits amounted to €25.7 billion and €10.9 billion respectively. Loans to the financial sector grew by €87.1 million, whereas those to general government declined by €530.4 million. At the end of the month, these deposits amounted to €1.5 billion and €5.2 billion respectively.
Overnight deposits of Lithuanian households held with credit institutions rose by €1.1 billion, or 6.8%, while those of non-financial corporations increased by €91.5 million, or 1.0%, month on month. At the end of the month, the outstanding amounts of overnight deposits of these sectors stood at €17.6 billion and €9.0 billion respectively. Deposits with agreed maturity of households held with credit institutions rose by €123.2 million, or 1.6%, while those of non-financial corporations declined by €8.3 million, or 0.5%. The outstanding amounts of these deposits stood at €7.9 billion and €1.8 billion respectively.
Loans granted by credit institutions to Lithuanian residents increased by €340.2 million, or 1.1%, month on month (their annual growth rate was 11.5%). Loans to Lithuanian non-financial corporations and households went up by €260.4 million (2.2%) and €107.7 million (0.7%) respectively (their annual growth rates stood at 13.4% and 9.8% respectively). Loans to the financial sector and general government decreased by €20.8 million and €7.1 million respectively. At the end of December 2024, loans to these sectors amounted to €12.2 billion, €15.9 billion, €1.8 billion and €382.2 million respectively.
Loans for house purchase and consumption granted by credit institutions to Lithuanian households increased by €99.1 million and €30.8 million, or 0.8% and 2.2% respectively, month on month, whereas loans for other purposes decreased by €22.1 million, or 1.7%. In December, the outstanding amounts of these loans totalled €13.2 billion, €1.4 billion and €1.3 billion respectively, and their annual growth rates stood at 8.7%, 33.4% and 1.1% respectively.
Interest rates on new business of loans granted to households by credit institutions went up by 0.16 percentage points to 5.91%. Interest rates on loans for house purchase declined by 0.19 percentage points, while those on loans for consumption and other purposes increased by 0.05 percentage points and 0.31 percentage points respectively. In December 2024, interest rates on these loans comprised 4.36%, 9.26% and 8.38% respectively.
Interest rates on new business of household deposits with agreed maturity held with credit institutions decreased by 0.11 percentage points month on month to 2.70%. Interest rates on deposits with agreed maturity of up to 1 month increased by 0.08 percentage points, while interest rates on deposits of 1 to 6 months, 6 months to 1 year, 1 to 2 years and from 2 years onwards went down by 0.05, 0.12, 0.09 and 0.45 percentage points respectively. Interest rates on these deposits comprised 1.9%, 2.65%, 2.82%, 3.05% and 2.65% respectively in December 2024.
Interest rates on new business of loans to non-financial corporations decreased by 0.18 percentage points month on month to 5.27%. Interest rates on new business of loans up to €1 million and over €1 million decreased by 0.06 and 0.20 percentage points respectively. In December, interest rates on these loans totalled 5.34% and 5.26% respectively.
Interest rates on new business of non-financial corporation deposits with agreed maturity decreased by 0.10 percentage points to 2.63%. Interest rates on deposits with agreed maturity of up to 1 year and from 1 year onward declined by 0.11 and 0.04 percentage points respectively. In December 2024, interest rates on these deposits comprised 2.63% and 2.40% respectively.