In December 2024, Lithuanian residents increased their savings and borrowing

Loans granted by credit institutions to Lithuanian non-financial corporations grew by 2.2%, whereas those to households increased by 0.7%. Interest rates on loans for house purchase granted to Lithuanian households slightly decreased, but those on loans for consumption and other purposes went up. Interest rates on loans granted to Lithuanian non-financial corporations fell, while those granted to households increased. Interest rates on deposits of Lithuanian households and non-financial corporations recorded a decrease.

Deposits of Lithuanian residents with credit institutions rose by €898.4 million, or 2.1%, over the month (their annual growth rate was 9.1%). Deposits of households and non-financial corporations increased by €1.3 billion (5.1%) and €91.4 million (0.8%) respectively (their annual growth rates stood at 12.1% and -0.4% respectively). At the end of the month, household and non-financial corporation deposits amounted to €25.7 billion and €10.9 billion respectively. Loans to the financial sector grew by €87.1 million, whereas those to general government declined by €530.4 million. At the end of the month, these deposits amounted to €1.5 billion and €5.2 billion respectively.