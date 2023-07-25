Impressive results of Hobbyhall.fi Marketplace 2 months after launch

For sellers targeting foreign markets, it is convenient that although the PHH Group Marketplace operates under different names - Pigu.lt in Lithuania, 220.lv in Latvia, Kaup24.ee in Estonia and Hobbyhall.fi in Finland - a single account is needed to sell in all four markets and reach as many as 11.5 million people.

"The high awareness of Pigu.lt and other PHH Group brands, the active marketing and the trust of customers earned over the years are undoubtedly among the most important elements of e-commerce success. Every entrepreneur who decides to join our e-marketplace can benefit from them. After almost 4 years of Marketplace's operation, we can see that the most successful sellers are those who expand their geography and sell abroad", - says Dalia Čiutaitė-Antanaitė, Acting Head of PHH Group Marketplace.