Ignitis will invest up to EUR 115mn to develop an EV charging network in the Baltic States

On 12 July, the Management Board of Ignitis Group agreed to the investment decision made by the Group’s subsidiary Ignitis. Ignitis and its subsidiaries in Latvia and Estonia are to invest up to EUR 115 million over 3–5 years to develop an electric vehicle (EV) charging network in the Baltics. The main objective of the investment is acquiring EV charging stations in order to develop the charging network infrastructure in the Baltic States, the company said in a press release.