Ignitis Renewables discovered a shipwreck during seabed survey in Baltic Sea

“After receiving the information about the discovery of the shipwreck, we have informed the responsible state authorities, as this finding was not previously included in the database. The identity of the wreck will be confirmed after additional historical and underwater archaeological research is carried out. We believe that the collected high-quality data will also be valuable to the scientific community and the historians,” says Paulius Kalmantas, communication partner at Ignitis Renewables.

According to Kalmantas, the 120 square kilometre seabed area in the Baltic Sea designated for developing wind projects has never been surveyed in such detail. The data collected will be used not just for the development of the offshore wind project. The company has committed to transfer the data to the Lithuanian scientific community. This is an additional benefit the project is bringing along.