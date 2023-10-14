Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant receives highest rating of A+

The Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant (the INPP) has been awarded the highest score in the Good Governance Index of A+. The INPP received the highest rating for the first time in 2022-2023, following an analysis of the Annual Report 2022, the Sustainability Report, an assessment of the work of the collegiate management body – the Board of Directors, strategic planning and implementation, and other parameters. Last year, the INPP’s governance was given a solid A grade, the administration of the power plant stated.