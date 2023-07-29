Household deposits and loans continue to grow in Lithuania

The Bank of Lithuania has published the monetary financial institution (MFI) balance sheet and interest rate data for June 2023, which show that deposits of Lithuanian residents with credit institutions decreased by €300.6 million, or 0.8% over the month (its annual growth rate was 10.7%): non-financial corporation deposits fell by €348.3 million, or 3.2%, while household deposits went up by €207.0 million, or 1.0% (their annual growth rates stood at 17.9% and 6.9% respectively).