House prices up by 8.9% in Lithuania in Q3 y-o-y – Eurostat

In the third quarter of 2024, house prices, as measured by the House Price Index, increased by 2.6% in the euro area and by 3.8% in the EU compared with the same quarter of the previous year. In the second quarter of 2024, house prices increased by 1.4% and 3.0% in the euro area and EU, respectively. These figures come from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.