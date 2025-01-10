House prices up by 8.9% in Lithuania in Q3 y-o-y – Eurostat

In Lithuania, house prices went up by 1% in July-September 2024 compared with the previous quarter. Over the year, house prices rose by 8.9%.
Compared with the second quarter of 2024, house prices increased by 1.4% both in the euro area and in the EU in the third quarter of 2024.
Among the Member States for which data are available, four showed an annual decrease in house prices in the third quarter of 2024, and twenty-two showed an annual increase.
The largest falls were registered in France (-3.5%), Finland (-2.8%) and Luxembourg (-1.7%), while the highest increases were recorded in Bulgaria (+16.5%), Poland (+14.4%), Hungary (+13.4%), Croatia (+12.3%) and the Netherlands (+10.3%).
Compared with the previous quarter, prices decreased in two Member States and increased in twenty-four Member States. The falls were registered in Finland (-0.6%) and Estonia (-0.5%), while the highest increases were recorded in Bulgaria (+3.9%), Portugal (+3.7%) and the Netherlands (+3.6%).