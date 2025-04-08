House prices up by 2.4% in Lithuania in Q4 2024 – Eurostat

Compared with the third quarter of 2024, house prices increased by 0.6% in the euro area and by 0.8% in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Among the Member States for which data are available, two showed an annual decrease in house prices in the fourth quarter of 2024, and twenty-four showed an annual increase. The falls were registered in France and Finland (both -1.9%), while the highest increases were recorded in Bulgaria (+18.3%), Hungary (+13.0%) and Portugal (+11.6%).
In the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with the fourth quarter of 2023, house prices increased by 9.8% in Lithuania, 8.1% in Latvia and 3.6% in Estonia.
Compared with the previous quarter, prices decreased in six Member States, remained stable in two (Malta and Finland) and increased in eighteen Member States. The largest falls were registered in France, Cyprus (both -1.0%) and Estonia (-0.7%), while the highest increases were recorded in Slovakia (+3.6%), Slovenia (+3.1%) and Portugal (+3.0%).
In the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with the third quarter of 2024, house prices increased by 2.4% in Lithuania, decreased by 0.2% in Latvia and decreased by 0.7% in Estonia.