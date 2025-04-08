House prices up by 2.4% in Lithuania in Q4 2024 – Eurostat

In the fourth quarter of 2024, house prices, as measured by the House Price Index, increased by 4.2% in the euro area and by 4.9% in the EU compared with the same quarter of the previous year. In the third quarter of 2024, house prices increased by 2.7% and 3.9% in the euro area and EU, respectively. These figures come from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.