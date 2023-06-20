2023 June 20 15:28

Hostinger's revenue grew 64% to €69.6 million in 2022

 
DELFI EN
Hostinger
Hostinger
PHOTO: Įmonės archyvas

Hostinger, the world's fastest-growing web hosting and related services group, maintains consistent double-digit growth. In 2022, Hostinger's consolidated sales revenue increased by 64% year-over-year to €69.6 million. The revenue increase last year was driven by a growing number of users and a rising average amount spent per user.

"Last year was very dynamic. Like most online businesses, growing rapidly for several years because of the coronavirus pandemic, last year, we felt the end of it. Although it looked like it might lead to a business slowdown, we continued to grow by funding our own activities. The second half of the year was particularly successful for us. Our achievements align with our ambitions, and we expect similar growth this year," says Arnas Stuopelis, CEO of Hostinger.
Arnas Stuopelis

Hostinger ended last year with more than 1.53 million users. That is a 40% increase from 1.09 million users at the end of 2021.

"We make a daily effort to get to know our clients better. We communicate with them regularly and receive their personal feedback. This encourages us to develop products and services that best meet their needs. We maintain momentum through efficiently managed marketing investments and timely innovations targeted at our clients. This year, our focus is on the rapid development of artificial intelligence. We are actively experimenting with it and introducing solutions that help us to improve the customer experience and automate our own workflow," says Stuopelis.

In 2022, Hostinger's revenue was mainly driven by two core business activities, with €46.6 million coming from web hosting services and €16.3 million from domain registration and management operations. Demand for web development tools, which increased during the pandemic, continues unabated, with revenue growth of 278% to €1.8 million. According to Stuopelis, this sector still has great potential for growth, especially with the possibilities of AI.
Hostinger

Hostinger's growth dynamics remain similar in both developed and emerging markets. In terms of active users, India, Brazil, Indonesia, the United States, and France were Hostinger's largest markets last year. The United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Spain rounded out the top ten.

Due to the war in Ukraine, the company has ceased operations in Russia and Belarus. Services are also not available in other countries subject to international sanctions. The company's clients include residents of over 150 countries.

Total billings rose by 57% year-over-year to €86,1 million. As the company provides multi-year services that customers can pay for in advance, part of this revenue will be included in next year's financial results.

Hostinger, the world's fastest-growing web hosting and related services group, was founded in Lithuania in 2004. In 2023, UAB Hostinger was transformed into a holding company. The activities were transferred to the newly established subsidiary UAB Hostinger Operations.

Hostinger has been ranked among the fastest-growing companies in Europe for four consecutive years in the Financial Times' annual FT 1000 list.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from DELFI.
DELFI EN
Comment Show discussion
Top articles
Delfi
Bookmark
Share
Opinions