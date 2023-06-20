Hostinger's revenue grew 64% to €69.6 million in 2022

Hostinger ended last year with more than 1.53 million users. That is a 40% increase from 1.09 million users at the end of 2021.
"We make a daily effort to get to know our clients better. We communicate with them regularly and receive their personal feedback. This encourages us to develop products and services that best meet their needs. We maintain momentum through efficiently managed marketing investments and timely innovations targeted at our clients. This year, our focus is on the rapid development of artificial intelligence. We are actively experimenting with it and introducing solutions that help us to improve the customer experience and automate our own workflow," says Stuopelis.
Hostinger's growth dynamics remain similar in both developed and emerging markets. In terms of active users, India, Brazil, Indonesia, the United States, and France were Hostinger's largest markets last year. The United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Spain rounded out the top ten.
Due to the war in Ukraine, the company has ceased operations in Russia and Belarus. Services are also not available in other countries subject to international sanctions. The company's clients include residents of over 150 countries.
Total billings rose by 57% year-over-year to €86,1 million. As the company provides multi-year services that customers can pay for in advance, part of this revenue will be included in next year's financial results.
Hostinger, the world's fastest-growing web hosting and related services group, was founded in Lithuania in 2004. In 2023, UAB Hostinger was transformed into a holding company. The activities were transferred to the newly established subsidiary UAB Hostinger Operations.
Hostinger has been ranked among the fastest-growing companies in Europe for four consecutive years in the Financial Times' annual FT 1000 list.