Hostinger's revenue grew 64% to €69.6 million in 2022

"We make a daily effort to get to know our clients better. We communicate with them regularly and receive their personal feedback. This encourages us to develop products and services that best meet their needs. We maintain momentum through efficiently managed marketing investments and timely innovations targeted at our clients. This year, our focus is on the rapid development of artificial intelligence. We are actively experimenting with it and introducing solutions that help us to improve the customer experience and automate our own workflow," says Stuopelis.

Hostinger ended last year with more than 1.53 million users. That is a 40% increase from 1.09 million users at the end of 2021.

In 2022, Hostinger's revenue was mainly driven by two core business activities, with €46.6 million coming from web hosting services and €16.3 million from domain registration and management operations. Demand for web development tools, which increased during the pandemic, continues unabated, with revenue growth of 278% to €1.8 million. According to Stuopelis, this sector still has great potential for growth, especially with the possibilities of AI.





Hostinger's growth dynamics remain similar in both developed and emerging markets. In terms of active users, India, Brazil, Indonesia, the United States, and France were Hostinger's largest markets last year. The United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Spain rounded out the top ten.

Due to the war in Ukraine, the company has ceased operations in Russia and Belarus. Services are also not available in other countries subject to international sanctions. The company's clients include residents of over 150 countries.