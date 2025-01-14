Hollister Incorporated boosts Lithuanian presence with 100 new hires

The NPD center, which follows a recent €25 million investment in production operations, will create new roles in research and development, design assurance, and sustaining engineering at the company’s Kaunas site. This strategic move aims to enhance Hollister’s new product commercialization process by locating it directly at the manufacturing site.
"Lithuania is gaining increasing significance within the global Hollister family. By establishing the NPD center alongside our manufacturing facility in Kaunas Free Economic Zone, we’re creating a hub that combines production excellence with innovation capabilities. The proximity to the larger new product commercialization team is expected to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness," says Saulius Bitinas, CEO at Hollister Lietuva.
Hollister expansion in Lithuania encompasses multiple facets of the company’s operations. The newly established financial services center currently employs 27 associates and provides accounting services to the company’s divisions across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. Meanwhile, the manufacturing facility is undergoing a €25 million upgrade that will see new state-of-the-art machinery added over a three-year period.
These developments are expected to significantly increase Hollister presence in Lithuania. By the end of 2025, Hollister Lietuva plans to recruit more than 100 specialists and reach 900 associates at its manufacturing operations, while Hollister SSC Lithuania aims to double its shared services center team to 50 associates.
"Our decision to further expand in Lithuania was driven by our positive experience here. The open and welcoming attitude that we received in Lithuania – from the government, the investment agency, the local mayors, the universities, and the business community – convinced us that we could do business here consistent with our principles and culture, and that we could enter into successful, long-term relationships," says Saulius Bitinas, CEO at Hollister Lietuva.
The expansion builds on Hollister’s strong track record in the country. Lithuania is playing an increasingly significant role within the global Hollister family, with a growing number of global positions being located here and an expanding share of production within the global network.
The company has significantly increased its operations, including the expansion of its Ostomy and Continence Care manufacturing plants, creating over 800 new jobs. Hollister has also established one of the largest clean rooms in the Baltic states for intermittent catheter manufacturing, further cementing Lithuania’s importance in its global strategy.
"Hollister decision to establish its NPD center in Lithuania demonstrates the country’s ability to support both manufacturing excellence and innovation. This investment not only creates high-skilled jobs but also strengthens Lithuania’s position in the medical devices sector," notes Elijus Čivilis, general manager at Invest Lithuania