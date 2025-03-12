Hilton hotel to open in Palanga resort

“I would like to congratulate my hometown Palanga and all of us on yet another great news – our resort has been recognised as promising in the European and global tourism market by one more world known hotel network, this time it is Hilton,” the mayor stated.

He added that Hilton operates in 140 countries and the latest move is a sign of appreciation of accomplishments and efforts of the city’s community and businesspeople.

This is the third international hotel network to have entered Palanga market.