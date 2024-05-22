Gross wages grow by 12.6% last year

Average net (after employee tax) monthly earnings in the whole economy amounted to EUR 1,249 and, against 2022, increased by 11.4%: in the public sector, it amounted to EUR 1,306.9 (increased by 12%), in the private sector – EUR 1,225.8 (increased by 11.2%).

Over the year, average gross monthly earnings in the whole economy rose in enterprises, institutions and organisations of all economic activities, from 5% (real estate activities) to 22.7% (administrative and support service activities).

In 2023, average gross monthly earnings in the whole economy (individual enterprises included) totalled EUR 2,013.8 and, compared to 2022, increased by 12.6%: in the public sector, average gross monthly earnings totalled EUR 2,115.6 (increased by 13.1%), in the private sector – EUR 1,973.1 (increased by 12.4%).

In 2023, against 2022, index of real earnings in the whole economy made up 102.1%: in the public sector – 102.7, in the private sector – 101.9%.

Increase in earnings in 2023 was influenced by increased basic wages for politicians, judges, civil servants, public service employees and employees of budgetary institutions, increased minimum monthly wage, change in the procedure for the calculation of the tax–exempt amount of income, and other reasons.

In 2023, the average number of employees in the whole economy increased by 18 thousand