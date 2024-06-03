Gross earnings gap between regions was EUR 435.5 in Q1

In January-March, in the Capital Region, average gross monthly earnings in the whole economy (individual enterprises excluded) stood at EUR 2,398.8 and, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, increased by 3.4%. In the Central and Western Lithuania Region, gross earnings amounted to EUR 1,963.3 and, over a quarter, grew by 1.4%. In Q1 2024, gross earnings gap between these regions was EUR 435.5 and, over a quarter, increased by EUR 52.