Government approves proposal to extend banks’ solidarity levy until end-2025

Amendments to the temporary solidarity contribution law will be tabled in the Parliament as a matter of urgency.

The draft bill says that the tax should continue to be levied on net interest income exceeding by more than 50% the last four years’ income. However, it is proposed to change the period for calculating the tax to 2019-2022 instead of 2018-2021, which applied in 2023 and 2024.

The extension of the tax is expected to generate EUR 60 million to meet defence needs.