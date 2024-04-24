Government adopts Lithuanian hydrogen development roadmap

The document outlines the strategic directions and milestones for hydrogen development, the business environment and the challenges for employing hydrogen technologies in industry, transport, energy production and other sectors. The aim is to set specific targets up to 2030 and to ensure the efficient and smooth development of hydrogen by 2050.
Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys says the roadmap will contribute to Lithuania’s energy independence and greenhouse gas reduction commitments, as well as climate-neutral economic development.
“Our goal is to become one of the Baltic region’s leaders in the production and export of green hydrogen in 2050, harnessing its energy potential in the transport, industrial and energy sectors. The roadmap is ambitious, and we will now plan and coordinate the necessary steps to build the hydrogen ecosystem and infrastructure with our social partners,” said Kreivys.
The Energy Ministry estimates that hydrogen production-related jobs and services could create around 7,000 jobs by 2030 and around 20,000 jobs by 2050.
The value of the hydrogen ecosystem in the context of the national economy is expected to grow from EUR 414 million to EUR 3.1 billion over two decades i.e. from 2030 to 2050.