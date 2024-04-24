Government adopts Lithuanian hydrogen development roadmap

The document outlines the strategic directions and milestones for hydrogen development, the business environment and the challenges for employing hydrogen technologies in industry, transport, energy production and other sectors. The aim is to set specific targets up to 2030 and to ensure the efficient and smooth development of hydrogen by 2050.

Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys says the roadmap will contribute to Lithuania’s energy independence and greenhouse gas reduction commitments, as well as climate-neutral economic development.