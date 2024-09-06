Glass toughening plant to be built in Jonava – media

Giedrius Jackūnas, CEO of the Glass LT group of companies, says the plant will aim to meet the increased demand for tempered glass and expand the production of fire-resistant glass.

According to the CEO, Alytus-based Glass LT is currently buying tempered glass in large quantities. However, suppliers fail to meet the demand.

The plant is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2026. The business plan foresees revenues of around EUR 10 million per year.