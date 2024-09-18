German IT leader DATAGROUP opens branch in Kaunas, plans to hire 50 staff

Operating as DATAGROUP Operations Lithuania UAB, the new office will join DATAGROUP in its aim to revolutionize the IT industry with innovative solutions, setting new benchmarks in safety, excellence, and sustainability. The company intends to recruit up to 30 employees during its initial setup phase, totaling up to 50 for the entire project.
Founded back in 1983 as a two-person software development company, DATAGROUP was already working with major clients like Audi and BMW just three years later. Under the guidance of its co-founder Max Schaber, the company achieved remarkable success, becoming one of Germany’s leading full-service IT providers with a team of around 3,500 employees worldwide. The Lithuanian branch will be part of the central delivery unit that provides all services to DATAGROUP customers, with certain functions related to emerging technologies being implemented exclusively from Kaunas.
„Our plan is to set up an office in Kaunas within the first six months in Lithuania, and then proceed to hire up to 30 specialists by the end of the year. Once the new team is up and running, we will concentrate primarily on AI, cybersecurity, as well as IT architecture and infrastructure, with a particular focus on networks, Linux, and project management,“ Frank Fabian, the company’s managing director.
Mr Fabian noted that DATAGROUP’s long-standing collaboration with local IT freelance providers facilitated this expansion. The company’s decision to choose Lithuania was influenced by several factors, including a large and growing pool of qualified IT professionals, the reputation of Lithuanian specialists for their strong work ethic, high employee retention rates, a robust IT industry ecosystem, and a people-centric work culture similar to Germany’s.
The Kaunas office will play a crucial role in DATAGROUP’s operations, helping to remotely address staffing gaps in the German teams. While some functions will be delivered solely from Lithuania, some engineers based in Kaunas will become team members of their German colleagues. In Lithuania, DATAGROUP is actively seeking a diverse range of IT professionals, including DevOps developers, security analysts, monitoring administrators, cloud and Kubernetes administrators, automation engineers, Windows and Linux administrators, IT system architects, and others.