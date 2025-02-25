Gender pay gap in Lithuania at 13% in 2024

"For the last 7 years we have recorded a reduction in the labour income difference between men and women. Last year and the year before that the gap stopped [decreasing] and now men earn by 13% more than women," Kristina Zitikytė, adviser at the Analysis and Forecast Department of Sodra, told public radio LRT on Tuesday.

Vilnius University Professor Jelena Stankevičienė meanwhile noted that the gender pay gap indicator constantly fluctuates at around 13% and calculations suggest that without economic interventions it would decrease only within 100 years.