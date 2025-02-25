Gender pay gap in Lithuania at 13% in 2024

"For the last 7 years we have recorded a reduction in the labour income difference between men and women. Last year and the year before that the gap stopped [decreasing] and now men earn by 13% more than women," Kristina Zitikytė, adviser at the Analysis and Forecast Department of Sodra, told public radio LRT on Tuesday.
Vilnius University Professor Jelena Stankevičienė meanwhile noted that the gender pay gap indicator constantly fluctuates at around 13% and calculations suggest that without economic interventions it would decrease only within 100 years.
According to the data available to Sodra, there have been major changes in IT, where the gender pay gap in coding decreased from 55% in 2019 to 38% in 2024, whereas the number of women workers rose from 5,000 to 11,000.
Professor Stankevičienė noted that lower wages are directly related to nearly half of the elderly women being at the poverty line – 43% of women against 23% of men. She says that due to lower wages women have limited opportunities to invest compared with men and have better living conditions after retirement.
The gender pay gap is the largest in IT and communications, finance and insurance, and healthcare sectors – where men earn by EUR 600-700 more per month than women. Meanwhile, the gender pay gap is the lowest in education, where men earn by EUR 12 more than women.
Moreover, according to Sodra, women account for just 39% of people in management positions.