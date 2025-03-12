GDP to grow by 2.9%, inflation to stand at 3.3% this year – Bank of Lithuania forecasts

Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania Gediminas Šimkus told journalists on Wednesday that Lithuania’s economy is growing sustainably and should maintain its growth trajectory in the next three years.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Lithuania forecasts that inflation will stand at 3.3% in 2025 due to growing labour costs, energy resource and raw material prices, and taxes raised last year.

The central bank projects private consumption, which grew by 3.7% in 2024, to grow by 4.1% in 2025 and 3.7% in 2026 and 2027, mostly affected by greater labour income.