Gas consumption up by 14% in 2024

Nemunas Biknius, CEO of Amber Grid, notes that natural gas remains an important energy resource for the stability of the Lithuanian energy system and for industry.

In 2024, a total of 29.2 TWh of gas, excluding transit to Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast, was transported through the Lithuanian natural gas transmission system. This is by 21.7% less than in the identical period of 2023 when 37.3 TWh of gas was delivered to Lithuania.