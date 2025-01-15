Gas consumption up by 14% in 2024

Nemunas Biknius, CEO of Amber Grid, notes that natural gas remains an important energy resource for the stability of the Lithuanian energy system and for industry.
In 2024, a total of 29.2 TWh of gas, excluding transit to Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast, was transported through the Lithuanian natural gas transmission system. This is by 21.7% less than in the identical period of 2023 when 37.3 TWh of gas was delivered to Lithuania.
The lower amount was determined by the Balticonnector gas pipeline connecting Estonia and Finland , which was not operational in early 2024 until the end of April.