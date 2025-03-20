Fur animal farm ban is not unconstitutional – court

In September 2023, the Seimas, the Lithuanian Parliament. adopted amendments prohibiting fur animal farms, including a ban on keeping, breeding, selling or otherwise transferring the animals solely for their fur.

The Seimas decided that existing fur animal farms will have to be closed by 1 January 2027. Until then, a transitional period is in effect and businesspeople may receive compensations.

A group of MPs later asked the Constitutional Court to examine whether the law violated constitutional requirements as regards fair compensation for property and economic freedom.

The Constitutional Court judged that the amendments prohibiting fur animal farms met constitutional requirements.