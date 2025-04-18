2025.04.18 16:13

Fuel prices decline in Baltic capitals

 
Fuel prices have declined in all three Baltic capitals this week, LETA has found out.

The most expensive 95-octane fuel is in Tallinn, followed by Riga and Vilnius. Meanwhile, the most expensive diesel fuel is in Vilnius, while the least expensive - in both Riga and Tallinn.

The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K petrol stations in Riga reached EUR 1.514 per litre this week, while the price of diesel fuel EUR 1.414 per litre.

The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K petrol stations in Vilnius reached EUR 1.509 per litre this week, while the price of diesel fuel, EUR 1.509 per litre.

The price of 95-octane fuel at Circle K petrol stations in Tallinn reached EUR 1.564 per litre this week, while the price of diesel fuel EUR 1.414 per litre.

