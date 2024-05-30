Four people face allegations over potential sanction circumvention by company of Vičiūnai Group

LRT has learned from the Prosecutor General’s Office that four people face suspicions in the investigation concerning possible violation of international sanctions and export of sanctioned goods to Russia.

The Prosecutor General’s Office stated that the probe continues but it did not reveal whether shareholders of Vičiūnai Group are among the suspects.

As reported, LRT previously published a journalistic investigation about Plungės kooperatinė prekyba at least 11 times transporting sanctioned goods from Lithuania to Vičiūnai-Rus, a food production company of Vičiūnai Group based in Sovetsk, Russia’s Kaliningrad Region.