Four Lithuanian restaurants recognised by One Michelin Star

The guide also includes restaurants Red Brick, Amandus, Apvalaus stalo klubas, Arrivee, Augustin, Da Antonio, Dia, Dine, Elven, Ertlio namas, Fabrikėlis, Farmer the Ocean, Gastronomika, Heji, Justa Pasta, Momo Grill, Monai, Monte Pacis, Pacai, Protėviai, Somm, Stebuklai, Stikliai, Telegrafas, Uoksas and Vila Komoda.
Four more restaurants were acknowledged by the Bib Gourmand Award highlighting good quality and good value cooking. These are 14 Horses, Gaspar’s, Numan and Le Travi.
Restaurant Red Brick was also recognised for sustainable practices and received the Michelin Green Star.
Michelin inspectors evaluate the quality of food of restaurants based on five criteria: quality of the ingredients, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits.
Restaurants are assessed on the Michelin scale from One to Three Stars. One Star rating is granted to „a very good restaurant“, Two Stars – for „excellent cuisine that is worth a detour“ and Three Stars – for „exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey“.