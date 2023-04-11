Former President of Estonia becomes a member of an energy giant's supervisory board

"Alexela is taking the next step towards the IPO - while we organized and simplified the structure of the group and differentiated the activities of different areas more clearly at the beginning of the year, then the team and roles suitable for fulfilling our strategic goals have now been established," said Marti Hääl, the new Chairman of the Management Board at AS Alexela.

"Alexela has grown from a chain of petrol stations to an energy company, today we are carriers and advocates of many green and innovative initiatives. Kersti Kaljulaid with her open and wide views and her close and clear handwriting as a giver of meaning to changes in the energy field will significantly strengthen our prospects as a company and the Estonian economy as well," Hääl said.

"Energy management has been my passion for a long time, and after my presidency I have been able to deal with this field significantly more again. I have participated in the activities of Green Tiger, organized round tables and discussions and invested in several energy startups. Of course, speaking is still important, but nevertheless, my hands are itching for practical challenges. There is no shortage of ideas in energy companies, life there runs at full speed, most of them also think about export as the engine of the economy. Sharing my experiences in the supervisory board of one of Estonia's most influential companies is a good opportunity for at least some of this energy to escape from behind the dam," President Kersti Kaljulaid said.