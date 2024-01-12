Forest owners will join protests organised by farmers

The Association of Owners of Private Forests (PMSA) announced Friday that its members will protest in Kaunas region on Monday due to unsatisfactory conditions in the forestry sector.

“Continuing the farmers’ protest campaign, forest owners will drive with their equipment on the roads of Kaunas county starting 10 a.m. 15 January,” the association stated.

On 8 January, members of the Agricultural Council (ŽŪT), an organisation uniting farmers, staged protests by lighting bonfires. At the end of January, its members will continue their campaign and will drive to Vilnius in agricultural equipment. They will be joined by owners of private forests.

According to the association, conditions for forestry are deteriorating in Lithuania. Forest owners are dissatisfied with new regulations in the protected forested areas of the Natura 2000 network.