flydubai Airlines to introduce direct flights connecting Vilnius and Dubai

“Flydubai is renowned for its commitment to passenger satisfaction, and the addition of direct flights to Dubai will undoubtedly bolster our country’s connectivity, investment climate, and economic ties with Asian nations and their primary aviation hubs,” Marius Skuodis, minister of transport and communications, emphasised the significance of this new connection.
Tomas Zitikis, head of route development at Lithuanian Airports, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the benefits for Lithuanian travellers. “After years of discussions, we are thrilled to see our plans materialize with flydubai’s arrival in Lithuania. This partnership will not only elevate the travel experience for Lithuanian passengers but also provide seamless connections to numerous destinations worldwide,” said Zitikis.
Dubai, a prominent Middle Eastern port and global business centre, boasts a robust aviation industry with leading service providers. The city’s status as the largest in the UAE, coupled with its sizable Lithuanian community, further underscores the significance of this new air link.
flydubai’s entry into the Lithuanian market signifies a milestone in the country’s aviation landscape, promising increased connectivity and convenience for travellers. With Dubai serving as a gateway to numerous international destinations, this collaboration heralds a new era of accessibility and opportunity for Lithuania’s air travellers.