flydubai Airlines to introduce direct flights connecting Vilnius and Dubai

“Flydubai is renowned for its commitment to passenger satisfaction, and the addition of direct flights to Dubai will undoubtedly bolster our country’s connectivity, investment climate, and economic ties with Asian nations and their primary aviation hubs,” Marius Skuodis, minister of transport and communications, emphasised the significance of this new connection.

Tomas Zitikis, head of route development at Lithuanian Airports, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the benefits for Lithuanian travellers. “After years of discussions, we are thrilled to see our plans materialize with flydubai’s arrival in Lithuania. This partnership will not only elevate the travel experience for Lithuanian passengers but also provide seamless connections to numerous destinations worldwide,” said Zitikis.