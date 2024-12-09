Flo Health to create 130 new jobs in Lithuania

The expansion plans align with Flo’s recent funding round, which will drive the company’s next growth phase. Key focus areas include expanding the user base, advancing tech-driven personalization, and reinforcing privacy and security efforts. Notably, Flo is the first and only female health app to achieve dual certification in both Privacy and Security ISO standards.
"While Lithuania leads the EU with 64% of women in science and technology, we’re proud to tap into this rich and diverse talent pool, welcoming all qualified candidates, including male engineers. This wealth of experience, particularly in product development and software engineering, not only enhances our capabilities but also fosters innovation within our teams," says Roman Bugaev, Chief Technology Officer at Flo Health.
Flo Health, which maintains offices in Lithuania and the UK with a combined workforce of over 350 employees, serves a global user base that includes one in six US women. Co-created with over 120 doctors and health experts, Flo’s all-in-one platform offers curated cycle and ovulation tracking. After raising more than USD 200 million in Series C investment in July 2024, Flo’s valuation reached USD 1 billion, making it the first purely digital consumer women’s health app to achieve unicorn status.
Since establishing its Lithuanian presence in 2020, Flo has grown to become a major force in women’s health technology, with 70 million monthly active users and 380 million downloads worldwide. The company’s Vilnius office has emerged as a crucial hub, hosting senior team members from principal engineers to VPs and Directors, and serving as the primary location for company-wide planning sessions.