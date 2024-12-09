Flo Health to create 130 new jobs in Lithuania

Flo Health, which maintains offices in Lithuania and the UK with a combined workforce of over 350 employees, serves a global user base that includes one in six US women. Co-created with over 120 doctors and health experts, Flo’s all-in-one platform offers curated cycle and ovulation tracking. After raising more than USD 200 million in Series C investment in July 2024, Flo’s valuation reached USD 1 billion, making it the first purely digital consumer women’s health app to achieve unicorn status.