Flights in Vilnius will be suspended during NATO Summit

 
The Ministry of Transport and Communications has announced that on 11-12 July, during the NATO Summit in Vilnius, all flights will be prohibited in the radius of 30 km from the exhibition and conference centre Litexpo, where the event will take place.

This will be done in compliance with NATO security requirements.
Flights in Lithuania’s capital will be restricted for more than a day, from 12 p.m. on 11 July until 2 p.m. 12 July.

