2023 m. balandžio 14 d. 11:27
Flights in Vilnius will be suspended during NATO Summit
The Ministry of Transport and Communications has announced that on 11-12 July, during the NATO Summit in Vilnius, all flights will be prohibited in the radius of 30 km from the exhibition and conference centre Litexpo, where the event will take place.
