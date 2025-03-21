Flights between Lithuania and London are not affected by Heathrow airport closure

"Flights from Lithuanian airports to London have not been affected," representative of the company Lithuanian Airports, Tadas Vasiliauskas, told ELTA on Friday.

According to him, there are no regular flights from Lithuania to Heathrow as airlines fly to other UK airports and these flights proceed as normally.

Vilnius Airport announced that flights are currently operated from Lithuania’s capital to London City, Luton International and Stansted International Airports.

Planes also fly from Kaunas to Luton and Stansted Airports, as well as from Palanga to Stansted.