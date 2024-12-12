First rails for Rail Baltica tracks arrive in Lithuania

The construction of the Rail Baltica high-speed railway superstructure is scheduled to start in 2025.
The 2,400 tonne-cargo is stored in Jonava railway station. The total length of the rails is 42 kilometres.
"Two types of rails have been delivered for the construction of the European track – so-called softer rails for straight sections and harder rails for curves. More than 30 km of the latter have been delivered, and more than 10 km of the softer ones," the company said.
The rails will be used to build a 8.8 km long double-track section between Šveicarija and Žeimiai in central Lithuania, with level crossings foreseen on this section. The superstructure on this section is expected to be in place by the end of 2025.
"Electrification, installation of railway signalling and traffic control systems and other important works will follow, but now we are ready to complete the 8.8 km long double-track section by the end of next year," said Egidijus Lazauskas, LTG Group CEO.
Rail Baltica’s rails were manufactured by Spain’s ArcelorMittol and supplied by Latvia’s SIA Fereil. The rails were shipped from Spain to the Klaipėda State Seaport, and LTG Cargo carried the freight from Klaipėda to Jonava.