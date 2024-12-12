First rails for Rail Baltica tracks arrive in Lithuania

The construction of the Rail Baltica high-speed railway superstructure is scheduled to start in 2025.

The 2,400 tonne-cargo is stored in Jonava railway station. The total length of the rails is 42 kilometres.

"Two types of rails have been delivered for the construction of the European track – so-called softer rails for straight sections and harder rails for curves. More than 30 km of the latter have been delivered, and more than 10 km of the softer ones," the company said.