First month of Pigu.lt Marketplace in Finland: average basket size 72% higher than in Lithuania

The Finnish Marketplace, which operates under the banner of the well-known Finnish brand Hobbyhall.fi, currently offers almost 230,000 products. The range of products is expanding daily.
"In order to sustainably develop and grow the Marketplace in Finland, as we planned, we are first connecting sellers who are fully prepared to trade in the new market. There are currently more than 130 sellers actively trading in Finland. The majority of the merchants that have already been added are from Lithuania, while the first Latvian, Estonian, Polish and Finnish sellers have also started their work," says Dalia Čiutaitė-Antanaitė, PHH Group's Marketplace Manager.
In the first month of operation, the most popular products on the Marketplace included bicycles, games consoles, perfumes, household goods, gardening products and tools, clothing, small household appliances, leisure goods, toys, IT products and accessories.
"The trading results show that the Finnish market is huge, not only geographically but also in terms of sales opportunities. In the first month of operations, we recorded that the average basket size in Finland was 72% higher than in Lithuania. This means that Finns are opting for higher quality and more expensive goods. This is a feature that should be taken into account by anyone planning to operate in this market," says Čiutaitė-Antanaitė.
In order to ensure the stable operation of the e-marketplace in Finland, sellers are being onboarded to the new marketplace in a phased manner. First, sellers who already have experience of trading on the Marketplace are activated: they are familiar with the trading processes and are prepared for working in Finland, with good quality product descriptions, translations and photos. "We plan to have around 700 sellers on the Finnish Marketplace by the end of this year," says Čiutaitė-Antanaitė.
Although the e-marketplace operates under different names - "Pigu.lt" in Lithuania, "220.lv" in Latvia, "Kaup24.ee" in Estonia and "Hobbyhall.fi" in Finland - sellers only need one account to trade in all 4 markets with a total population of more than 11 million. Finland, the new Marketplace's operating area, has 5.5 million inhabitants.
Hobby Hall, a Finnish company, started out as a telephone ordering company selling fitness equipment and leisure products. The company has been trading online for 23 years.
"Pigu.lt is owned by PHH Group, the largest e-commerce company in the Baltic States. It was formed after the merger of Pigu.lt with Finnish retail giant Hobby Hall. "PHH Group operates e-commerce platforms in Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Group's Marketplace ecosystem (e-marketplaces) is operated by more than 4,000 sellers, with a product range of more than 3 million products. The number of sessions per year is around 150 million.