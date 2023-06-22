First month of Pigu.lt Marketplace in Finland: average basket size 72% higher than in Lithuania

The Finnish Marketplace, which operates under the banner of the well-known Finnish brand Hobbyhall.fi, currently offers almost 230,000 products. The range of products is expanding daily.

"In order to sustainably develop and grow the Marketplace in Finland, as we planned, we are first connecting sellers who are fully prepared to trade in the new market. There are currently more than 130 sellers actively trading in Finland. The majority of the merchants that have already been added are from Lithuania, while the first Latvian, Estonian, Polish and Finnish sellers have also started their work," says Dalia Čiutaitė-Antanaitė, PHH Group's Marketplace Manager.

In the first month of operation, the most popular products on the Marketplace included bicycles, games consoles, perfumes, household goods, gardening products and tools, clothing, small household appliances, leisure goods, toys, IT products and accessories.