The news agency ELTA has learned from Sonata Kukienė, a representative of the Fire and Rescue Department (PAGD), that a call about the fire in Graičiūnas Street was received at 2:40 p.m.

According to her, when firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke was rising from the company’s warehouse. People were evacuated. The chimney of a gas boiler was on fire and was being extinguished through the roof. The fire was localised at around 3:38 p.m. and was not spreading.