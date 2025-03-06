Finnish healthcare firm Mehiläinen buys InMedica group

The transaction was completed after it was approved by the Competition Council and other conditions foreseen in the contracts were fulfilled. All of InMedica shares were sold to Mehiläinen, the private equity fund in a press release.

InMedica Group is a network of medical clinics and hospitals with over 3,500 employees and 89 facilities. The group provides over 2.7 million doctor visits annually and is a primary healthcare provider for more than 310,000 registered patients.

InMedica Group’s revenue exceeded EUR 150 million in 2024.