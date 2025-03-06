Finnish healthcare firm Mehiläinen buys InMedica group

The transaction was completed after it was approved by the Competition Council and other conditions foreseen in the contracts were fulfilled. All of InMedica shares were sold to Mehiläinen, the private equity fund in a press release.
InMedica Group is a network of medical clinics and hospitals with over 3,500 employees and 89 facilities. The group provides over 2.7 million doctor visits annually and is a primary healthcare provider for more than 310,000 registered patients.
InMedica Group’s revenue exceeded EUR 150 million in 2024.
With a history going back 115 years, Mehiläinen is a high-quality private provider of social and healthcare services, having presence in Finland, Sweden, Germany, and Estonia. It serves 2.1 million customers annually, and services are provided at 840 locations by more than 37,000 employees and private practitioners.
InMedica Group’s service portfolio and business model align closely with Mehiläinen’s, underpinning the rationale for the transaction, for patients, for medical professionals and employees, the statement reads.
With a size of EUR 165 million, the INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund is the leading private equity fund in the Baltic States. Its anchor investor is the European Investment Fund (EIF).