Finance Ministry: additional billion for Lithuania’s business competitiveness and high added value

The Government meeting has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Finance to complement the draft plan New Generation Lithuania with investments of up to EUR 1.9 billion – an additional billion is foreseen for business loans for green, innovative, digital technologies and the production and export of high added-value products, the Ministry of Finance announced.
According to Minister of Finance Gintarė Skaistė, the complement of the New Generation Lithuania will serve as a particularly important tool for businesses of the country contributing to the national ambition – strengthening the country’s competitiveness, which will be achieved by investing in the creation of high added-value products and consolidation of energy autonomy.
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.