Final sum raised by Radarom for Ukraine rises to EUR 5.7mn

The campaign was initiated by LRT public broadcaster, NGO with Blue/Yellow, Laisvės TV and Stiprūs Kartu.

Donors include such companies and organisations as Telia Lietuva, SBA Group, Light Conversion, Tesonet Global, Do Architects, the Association of Local Authorities in Lithuania, Lonas, Eugesta, Biovela Group, Brolis Semiconductors, Sakalas, Švaistė, Hnit-Baltic, Tezaurus auditas, Mediara, Geralda, Duvait, Lithuanian Brewers Guild, Biuro mašinos, Kulverstukai, Aulaukis, Freda, Gerduva, MS real, Adlibris media, Sekvojos investicija, Fotoprekyba, Finėjas and others.

Lithuanian businesses and organisations contributed a third of the total sum collected during the nearly month-long crowdfunding campaign.

Two thirds of the funds were set to be used for purchasing Lithuanian-made drones and counter drones, while the remaining one third of the amount was intended to buy Ukrainian-made equipment to be handed over to Ukrainian fighters.

The first batch of 25 drones made by Lithuanian manufacturers and 275 drones made in Ukraine have already been delivered to the country. More drones will be delivered to the country defending itself from Russian aggression in the near future, according to the organisers.