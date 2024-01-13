Fast charging points for electric cars will be set up next to Grossi grocery stores by Ignitis

According to Eimantas Balta, head of e-mobility at Ignitis, collaboration with the Grossi retail chain supports the company’s strategy of significantly expanding the electric vehicle charging network across the Baltic States.

“Electricity is the driving force of the future of transport. Throughout our entire charging network and at the new Ignitis ON charging points, only green electricity produced from renewable energy sources in Lithuania is used. So every kilometre travelled with an electric vehicle charged at our point has zero emissions,” said Balta.

According to Kertu Olu, board member of OG Elektra AS, the goal of the Grossi retail chain is to expand in rural areas. “Both in larger cities and smaller villages, everyone should have equally convenient services. The more electric cars hit the roads, the more chargers are needed. Abja-Paluoja, Aruküla, Kiisa, and Tõrvandi will be the first charging points in the region thanks to Grossi stores,” said Olu.