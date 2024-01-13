Fast charging points for electric cars will be set up next to Grossi grocery stores by Ignitis

According to Eimantas Balta, head of e-mobility at Ignitis, collaboration with the Grossi retail chain supports the company’s strategy of significantly expanding the electric vehicle charging network across the Baltic States.
“Electricity is the driving force of the future of transport. Throughout our entire charging network and at the new Ignitis ON charging points, only green electricity produced from renewable energy sources in Lithuania is used. So every kilometre travelled with an electric vehicle charged at our point has zero emissions,” said Balta.
According to Kertu Olu, board member of OG Elektra AS, the goal of the Grossi retail chain is to expand in rural areas. “Both in larger cities and smaller villages, everyone should have equally convenient services. The more electric cars hit the roads, the more chargers are needed. Abja-Paluoja, Aruküla, Kiisa, and Tõrvandi will be the first charging points in the region thanks to Grossi stores,” said Olu.
The first fast charging points will be installed next to Grossi stores at the end of 2024. According to the agreement, the Ignitis electric vehicle charging network covers 24 locations across Estonia: Tallinn, Saue, Keila, Kiisa, Pärnu-Jaagupi, Järvakandi, Vändra, Kilingi-Nõmme, Abja-Paluoja, Mustla, Antsla, Võru, Tartu, Tõrvandi, Türi, Kose, Jüri, Aruküla, Kuusalu, Kunda, Roela, Iisaku, Jõhvi and Narva.
Depending on the location, all charging points are designed to have a very high power of 150 kW or more, which will allow charging the battery of an electric vehicle from 0 to 80% in less than 20 minutes.
Ignitis and its subsidiaries in Latvia and Estonia will invest up to 115 million euros in the expansion of the electric vehicle charging network in the Baltics within three to five years.
By 2026, Ignitis plans to install up to 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations in the Baltic States. There are currently more than 330 charging points in the Ignitis ON network, twelve of these are in Latvia.
Ignitis Group is a renewables-focused integrated utility with a clear purpose to create a 100% green and secure energy ecosystem for current and future generations. The Group companies have a common goal of creating an energy-smart world to make life easier, safer and more sustainable. Ignitis Eesti, one of the Group companies, operating in the Estonia electricity market and develops an electric vehicle (EV) charging network. Ignitis company operates in Lithuania, Latvia, Finland and Poland, where it contributes to green energy development.