Farm-gate milk prices hit record in December

Since July when it was EUR 369.77, the farm-gate milk price had increased by 57% in the five months. Before December 2024, the all-time highest price was recorded in October 2022 at EUR 552.77.

In December 2024, dairy processors paid an average of EUR 614.21 to large milk producers selling more than 40 tonnes of raw milk per month.

Over the month, the farm-gate milk price went up by 1.4% compared to November 2024. The annual increase was 29.7% compared to December 2023.