“The growth of the space sector is one of our country’s priorities. Lithuania can already be proud of its achievements in space technology as we are among the world leaders in laser technology, renowned manufacturers of nanosatellites and their components, and have made significant achievements in the processing of Earth observation data. This funding will help us to grow and exploit our enormous potential and gain international recognition in our aspirations to become a strong international player,” Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė says.