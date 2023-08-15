Estonia’s external economic activity fell in June

A flash estimate put Estonia’s current account at EUR 20 million in deficit in June 2023, up from a EUR 92 million deficit in June 2022, with both exports and imports of goods falling by 10 percent but service exports up 3 percent and imports 2 percent on year, bumping the services account surplus by EUR 12 million to EUR 238 million, according to a statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia on Monday, reports ERR.