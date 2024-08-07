2024.08.07 17:12

ESO says power restored to all homes

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
ESO says power restored to all homes
PHOTO: Lukas Balandis | ESO

Energy distributor AB Energijos skirstymo operatorius (ESO) says it has restored power supply to all of its customers who were left without electricity after a massive storm last week.

„The grid has yet to be fully repaired from a technical point of view, but supply has been restored to all the consumers,“ ESO spokeswoman Rasa Juodkienė told ELTA on Wednesday.

Generators are still used to provide electricity to some of the residents affected by power line damage, she said, adding that that a demand for generators was still high in the Vilnius region.

„Generators are being disconnected,“ Juodkienė commented.

High winds and heavy rain pounded Lithuania on the last weekend of July, disrupting power supply and causing damage to over a hundred thousand of consumers. ESO earlier said it would pay compensations to those residents who did not have electricity for more than 72 hours.

Districts of Vilnius, Radviliškis, Joniškis, Akmenė, Šiauliai and Šakiai have declared a municipal-level emergency due to the storm damage.

