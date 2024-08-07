ESO says power restored to all homes

„The grid has yet to be fully repaired from a technical point of view, but supply has been restored to all the consumers,“ ESO spokeswoman Rasa Juodkienė told ELTA on Wednesday.

Generators are still used to provide electricity to some of the residents affected by power line damage, she said, adding that that a demand for generators was still high in the Vilnius region.

„Generators are being disconnected,“ Juodkienė commented.

High winds and heavy rain pounded Lithuania on the last weekend of July, disrupting power supply and causing damage to over a hundred thousand of consumers. ESO earlier said it would pay compensations to those residents who did not have electricity for more than 72 hours.