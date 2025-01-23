Environment min rejects idea to boost river shipping between Vilnius and Kaunas

"The Neris has a wide range of habitats and is on the Natura 2000 list of protected areas. If we change it significantly, and this type of project would need very significant changes, we will not only destroy entire ecosystems, but will also be subject to possible sanctions from the European Union," the minister told the public broadcaster’s LRT news website.

Shipping can be increased by focusing on the so-called Žirmūnai winter port facility, according to Poderskis.