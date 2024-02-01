Energy Ministry to launch EUR 12mn call for homes to install solar plants

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
The Energy Ministry says it will allocate a further EUR 12 million in the coming weeks for a new call after home owners in a day reserved the entire EUR 8 million sum of support for installing solar power plants.

The ministry received a total of 2.8 thousand applications. Of these, 2,500 households applied for support for newly installed solar power plants and 260 households applied for support to increase the capacity of existing solar power plants.

“The number of consumers generating electricity in Lithuania doubled last year to 90,000, mainly due to the attractive conditions of state support and the significant drop in the prices of solar PV modules,” Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys said.

“We want every third household in Lithuania to have its own solar power plant, so we need to ensure that the support reaches as many people as possible,” the minister added.

The Energy Ministry plans to allocate a total of EUR 85 million for the development of residential solar power plants in 2024

