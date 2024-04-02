Employers sceptical about four-day week model

More than half (54%) of the respondents said they did not support the idea of a four-day working week. The highest numbers of opponents, two thirds of the employers, were observed in the sectors of transport and storage, accommodation and food services, construction and agriculture.

Among those polled, 60% believe it would be harder to organise the work for a shorter period, while 77% indicated that the four-day week was not suitable for their business.

One in two employers disagree that a shorter working week would lead to higher productivity or reduce operating costs.