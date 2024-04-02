Employers sceptical about four-day week model

More than half (54%) of the respondents said they did not support the idea of a four-day working week. The highest numbers of opponents, two thirds of the employers, were observed in the sectors of transport and storage, accommodation and food services, construction and agriculture.
Among those polled, 60% believe it would be harder to organise the work for a shorter period, while 77% indicated that the four-day week was not suitable for their business.
One in two employers disagree that a shorter working week would lead to higher productivity or reduce operating costs.
The introduction of a four-day working week would be supported by companies and institutions engaged in electricity, gas and steam supply, information and communication, financial and insurance activities, real estate operations and public administration. These employers make up nearly a quarter (24%) of the respondents.
The survey shows that 75% of employers believe that a shorter working week would increase job satisfaction among their employees, 60% agree that it would increase performance and 51% are of the opinion that it would make it easier to attract talent to the company or institution.
The Employment Service conducted its annual survey of employers in October-November 2023. It interviewed 2,500 enterprises and establishments in the country, employing 158,500 people.