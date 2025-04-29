Electricity prices jump 48% last week on reduced renewable energy production

"The price increase was mainly driven by a decline in wind power production, which was 32% lower than the previous week. In addition, electricity imports to the Baltic countries fell by 6%. In the Nordic countries, meanwhile, the sharp increase in prices was due not only to a 42% drop in wind power generation, but also to a 3% reduction in nuclear power capacity," said Marius Kietis, head of Business Solutions Department at Elektrum Lietuva.
The Nord Pool power exchange shows that electricity consumption in the Nordic and Baltic countries grew to 7,387 GWh while generation expanded to 8,178 GWh.
The Baltic States on aggregate consumed 462 GWh of electricity last week, by 4% less compared to the week before.
Electricity consumption in Lithuania decreased by 4%, in Latvia it increased by 1% to 116 GWh and Estonia observed a rise of 14% to 148 GWh.
Electricity generation in the Baltic States grew by 7% to 398 GWh.
Last week, the Baltic States on aggregate generated 86% of electricity needed for consumption. Electricity generation in Lithuania satisfied 93% of the country’s power consumption needs, compared with 87% in Latvia and 77% in Estonia.