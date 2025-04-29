Electricity prices jump 48% last week on reduced renewable energy production

"The price increase was mainly driven by a decline in wind power production, which was 32% lower than the previous week. In addition, electricity imports to the Baltic countries fell by 6%. In the Nordic countries, meanwhile, the sharp increase in prices was due not only to a 42% drop in wind power generation, but also to a 3% reduction in nuclear power capacity," said Marius Kietis, head of Business Solutions Department at Elektrum Lietuva.