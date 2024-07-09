Electricity prices in Baltic countries up by 5% last week

According to independent electricity supplier Elektrum Lietuva, electricity prices increased due to disparity in electricity consumption and generation. Consumption rose by 3%, whereas generation dropped by 12%. This was caused by 28% and 18% reduction in electricity generation by solar and hydroelectric power plants respectively.

Electricity consumption in the Nord Pool power market region last week stood at 6,495 GWh, while generation was 7,043 GWh.