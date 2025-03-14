Electricity price in Lithuania up by 71% in February

According to the independent electricity supplier Elektrum Lietuva, compared with January, electricity consumption in the Baltics rose by 2% due to air temperature fluctuations, whereas windfarms generated by 48% less electricity and this led to greater electricity prices.

In February, the Baltic States consumed 2,345 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity.

In February 2025, compared with February 2024, electricity consumption in Lithuania increased by 1%, remained stable in Latvia and decreased by 3% in Estonia.

Electricity generation in the Baltic countries stood at 1,817 GWh in February 2025, up by 8% year-on-year.