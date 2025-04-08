Electricity price in Lithuania down by 40% in March

Electricity prices were mostly influenced by greater electricity generation by windfarms and solar power plants, according to Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator Litgrid.

In March, a record week was observed in Lithuania for the first time since 2009 as local power plants generated more electricity than it was consumed in the country.

Electricity consumption in March stood at 1,000 GWh, down by 13% per month.

Lithuania generated 826 GWh of electricity last month, by 30% more compared with February, when 636 GWh of electricity was generated.

Local power plants provided 83% of electricity needed for consumption.