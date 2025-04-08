Electricity price in Lithuania down by 40% in March

Electricity prices were mostly influenced by greater electricity generation by windfarms and solar power plants, according to Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator Litgrid.
In March, a record week was observed in Lithuania for the first time since 2009 as local power plants generated more electricity than it was consumed in the country.
Electricity consumption in March stood at 1,000 GWh, down by 13% per month.
Lithuania generated 826 GWh of electricity last month, by 30% more compared with February, when 636 GWh of electricity was generated.
Local power plants provided 83% of electricity needed for consumption.
Windfarms generated 45% of all electricity in Lithuania and by 78% more per month, up from 211 GWh in February to 376 GWh in March.
Thermal power plants generated by a fifth less electricity, down from 268 to 215 GWh.
Solar power plants generated by nearly three times more electricity, up from 41 to 112 GWh.
Hydroelectric power plants generated by 12% more electricity, up from 56 to 63 GWh.
Other powerplants generated 59 GWh of electricity.
In March, 26% of electricity consumed in Lithuania was imported. Electricity import decreased by 13%, from 541 to 468 GWh.