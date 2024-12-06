2024.12.06 16:27

Electricity price in Lithuania down by 3% in November
In November 2024, the average price of electricity in Lithuania decreased by 3% to EUR 88.6/MWh, electricity transmission system operator Litgrid said.

Electricity prices were mostly influenced by greater generation by windfarms, greater electricity consumption and maintenance of nuclear power plants in Finland.

Last month, windfarms generated as much as 374 GWh of electricity, accounting for 57% of all electricity generated in Lithuania and satisfying one third of electricity consumption needs.

According to Litgrid, electricity consumption in November rose by 10% to 1,087 GWh compared with October.

Electricity generation in Lithuania in November totalled 655 GWh, by 9% more than in October.

